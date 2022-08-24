Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Makes Impressive Outfield Snag

Rafaela continues to make the most of his Double-A promotion

The Boston Red Sox farm system has one surging prospect who continues to display his elite defensive versatility in Portland.

During the Portland Sea Dogs’ matchup against the Hartford Yard Goats, 21-year-old Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela showed off his defensive wizardry in the second inning. Rafaela, who plays both infield and outfield, dove to his left side in centerfield, robbing a base hit — an effort that appeared almost routine to Rafaela.

MLB Pipeline, which ranks Rafaela No. 4 among Red Sox prospects, tweeted the highlight.

Rafaela entered Tuesday’s Sea Dogs game batting .278/.333/.509 with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, and 30 RBIs in 54 games played. Shortly after making his Double-A debut, Rafaela blasted two homers and drove in a career-high five RBIs in June.

With the Sea Dogs, Rafaela has spent most of his time patrolling centerfield while getting a few occasional starts at shortstop.

This wasn’t the first eyebrow-raising web gem Rafaela has made in the Red Sox farm system this season.

