Red Sox Prospect Continues Hot Stretch With Walk-Off Hit In Worcester

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is surging in Triple-A.

The Worcester Red Sox’s first baseman has another superb day at the plate on Wednesday, driving in Worcester’s only two runs — including the game winner with a walk-off hit — in the WooSox’s 2-1 victory over the Rochester Red Wings.

In 59 games with the WooSox this season, Casas is batting .254 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs. While those numbers aren’t eye-popping, the run he is currently on is indicative of a player who is seeing things click at the plate.

The 22-year-old returned to Worcester on July 22 from an ankle injury that cost him more than two months. Since that date, the lefty has been the most consistent bat Boston has at the Triple-A level.

Boston’s need for help at first base has dwindled since the arrival of Eric Hosmer, but it hasn’t exactly vanished. The Red Sox are still only getting mediocre production at the position and a shot in the arm could be exactly what they need. Casas would retain his rookie eligibility moving into 2023 if called up on or later than Aug. 2. According to SoxProspect’s Chris Hatfield,

Perhaps the arrival of Boston’s No. 2 ranked prospect is coming soon.