Red Sox Prospect Leaves Game After Suffering Non-Contact Injury

The Boston Red Sox’s injury bug has hit Worcester.

Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs left Thursday’s Worcester Red Sox game against the Rochester Red Wings with an apparent leg injury. Downs went down in between first and second base when rounding on a base hit and had to be helped off the field by the WooSox medical staff, according to Worcester Telegram and Gazette’s Joe McDonald.

Downs has spent the majority of his season in Triple-A, but did have a brief spell with the big-league club between June and July, making his major-league debut on June 22 against the Detroit Tigers. He played in 14 games for Boston, batting .154 with a double and a memorable home run.

In 80 games for Worcester, Downs batted .196 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. The 24-year-old is ranked as Boston’s No. 23 prospect according to Sox Prospects.

If Downs misses any significant time, Worcester could be in the market for some middle infield help as the New York Mets claimed Yolmer Sánchez on Thursday from the Red Sox.