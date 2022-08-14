Red Sox Prospect Marcelo Mayer Flashes Stardom With High-A Greenville

NESN Logo Sign In

Top Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer shrugged off a slow start with High-A Greenville on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old shortstop, who was promoted to the Drive alongside Blaze Jordan earlier this from week from Single-A Salem, flashed his dazzling potential with a stellar performance against the Hickory Crawdads.

Mayer, who is the Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-4 at the plate, including smacking his first home run at the High-A level. Even when facing a left-handed pitcher, the left-handed hitting Mayer had no problem turning on the pitch and driving it far beyond the wall in right field.

You can watch the sweet swing Mayer put on the ball to notch the round-tripper here:

Marcelo Mayer is finding his groove at High-A.



The top-ranked @RedSox prospect launches his first home run with the @GreenvilleDrive: pic.twitter.com/jOS2gE9w8g — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 14, 2022

Coming into the contest, Mayer was 1-for-18 since joining the Drive, but this strong showing should get him going in the right direction.

While it took a little bit of time from Mayer to settle in, Jordan got off to quite the start in his debut with the Drive. Jordan performed well on Saturday, too, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.