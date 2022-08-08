Where Red Sox Prospects Rank On Baseball America’s Post-Trade Deadline Top 100 List

NESN Logo Sign In

Baseball America updated its Top 100 Prospects list Monday, roughly one week after the MLB trade deadline, and four Boston Red Sox cracked the rankings.

Marcelo Mayer is the highest-ranked Red Sox prospect at No. 13. The 19-year-old shortstop has been excellent at Single-A Salem this season and now will take his talents to the next level, as Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham confirmed to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on Monday that Mayer has been promoted to High-A Greenville.

Mayer is joined on Baseball America’s new Top 100 list by right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello (No. 23), first baseman Triston Casas (No. 30) and infielder/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 87).

Nick Yorke, a second baseman selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, no longer appears on the list despite being ranked No. 31 before the season and No. 50 just before the MLB All-Star break. He’s had a tough year at Greenville.

Bello is the only player of the four ranked Red Sox to debut with Boston so far. The 23-year-old made five appearances (three starts) before suffering a left groin strain last Wednesday against the Houston Astros. He started the year at Double-A Portland, advanced to Triple-A Worcester and went 0-3 with a 8.47 ERA in 17 innings with Boston before landing on the 15-day injured list.

Casas might soon follow Bello in making his major league debut, as he’s bounced back nicely from a right ankle sprain. The Red Sox acquired Eric Hosmer just before the trade deadline, but Casas could be Boston’s first baseman of the future. The 22-year-old currently is stationed at Worcester.

Rafaela has been the organization’s breakout prospect of 2022, coupling excellent glove work in both the infield and outfield with serious offensive production. The 21-year-old recently played in the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.