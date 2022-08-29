Red Sox Seven Games Back Of Wild Card Heading Into Series Vs. Twins

It's almost now or never

by

The Boston Red Sox are looking to string some wins together to give it a run heading into the final month of the season.

Boston takes on the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, beginning a three-game series against the American League Central club.

The Red Sox are currently seven games back of the final Wild Card spot and four games behind the Twins, meaning this series is an opportunity for them to claw back into the race.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

