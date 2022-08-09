Red Sox Sign Former All-Star To Minor-League Deal, Promote Pitching Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have added a former Major League Baseball All-Star to their organizational pitching staff.

The Red Sox signed former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract on Tuesday, according to a Worcester Red Sox press release.

The 32-year-old has spent 11 seasons in the bigs with the New York Mets, Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. Familia was released by the Phillies on Saturday after posting a 6.09 earned run average in 38 games this season. His 2022 has been a far cry from his hey day as the Mets’ closer, where he converted 52 consecutive save opportunities (the third longest streak in MLB history) across 2015 and 2016. He was a National League All-Star and led the majors with 51 saves in 78 relief appearances in 2016.

The Red Sox have had success acquiring former big leaguers on minor-league deals this season.

Familia will look to regain his form quickly with Triple-A Worcester in hope of getting to the major leagues by Aug. 31, which would make him eligible for any postseason run the Red Sox would hope to make.

Joining Familia in Worcester will be right-handed pitcher Victor Santos, who received a promotion from Double-A Portland to Worcester and will make his Triple-A debut as the WooSox starter on Tuesday. Santos, 22, will become the youngest member of Boston’s Triple-A team. Santos was 7-8 with a 4.97 ERA in 19 games.