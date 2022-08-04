Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez Makes Post-Trade Deadline Admission

'It was a whirlwind'

by

J.D. Martinez found out Tuesday night that he will play the remainder of the 2022 Major League Baseball season in a Red Sox uniform.

The MLB trade deadline came and went without Boston moving the five-time All-Star. This development came to pass despite Martinez’s expiring contract and his impactful bat, something contending teams always are looking to add for the final few months of a campaign.

Given those factors, many were surprised when the Red Sox hung onto the veteran slugger. That list of people includes Martinez himself.

“To be honest I didn’t think I was going to be here,” Martinez told reporters Wednesday, per The Boston Globe. “Once Christian (Vázquez) went, I thought it was a matter of time. I think everybody felt that way.

“I was very confused about it, whether we were buying or selling or what we were doing. It was a whirlwind.”

Chaim Bloom and company elected to employ a buy-sell approach leading up to the deadline. While the Red Sox made a business decision in trading Vázquez to the Houston Astros, they also found a new catcher, boosted their outfield depth and made a pretty significant upgrade at first base.

All told, Boston didn’t throw in the towel on the season and the fight for a playoff spot still is active.

