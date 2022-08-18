Red Sox Take Down Pirates With Streaking Bats, Looking For Series Sweep

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had some hot bats in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and look to keep the streaking offense alive as the look for the series sweep over the Pirates on Thursday.

Rich Hill went five innings, striking out four batters and allowing just two earned runs. Christian Arroyo racked up three RBI’s while going 3-3 from the batter’s box.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the 8-3 win after the game and gave his thoughts on Rich Hill’s pitching performance.

