Red Sox Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Rockets Ninth Homer Of Season

Marcelo Mayer continues to impress with Single-A Salem.

The Boston Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The top @RedSox prospect lifts off on his ninth long ball of the season for the @salemredsox.

Unfortunately for the Salem Red Sox, they fell short 8-4. As for Mayer, the shortstop finished his night 1-for-3, scoring two runs.

The dinger comes after Mayer had been on a tear in July, where he hit three home runs in a six game stretch. In the 2022 season, Mayer is batting .282 with a .893 OPS, and along with his nine homers, he has 38 RBIs.

The 19-year-old has drawn comparisons to Cal Ripken Jr., and he’s putting up solid performances each time he’s up at the plate.