Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Tommy Pham Debuts, Rafael Devers Returns

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros for their second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, and first game following the conclusion of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Kutter Crawford will take the mound for the Red Sox, coming off a spectacular month of July. He posted a 2.57 ERA with a 26-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio as well as a .200 batting average against in 28 innings across five appearances. The rookie right-hander is by far the hottest pitcher in Boston’s rotation.

The Red Sox lineup will oppose Christian Javier, who is in the 96th percentile for strikeout rate in the MLB. The right-hander has terrific control as well, so he doesn’t need to expand the zone to fool hitters.

Boston received two notable additions to the lineup. After a stint on the 10-day injured list, Rafael Devers has returned the order, batting No. 3 and playing third base while Tommy Pham will make his Red Sox debut after Boston traded for him from the Cincinnati Reds. Pham will play left field and bat second.

After speculation of potential trades, J.D. Martinez is in the lineup while Xander Bogaerts begins the night on the bench. For the Astros, recently acquired catcher Christian Vázquez is not in the starting lineup.

You can watch Tuesday night’s game with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

Check out the full Red Sox-Astros lineups below.