Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns For Series Finale

The Red Sox go for the sweep of the Astros in their series finale Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

Boston took care of Houston with another narrow win Tuesday night with help from Rafael Devers, who returned to the Red Sox lineup after a stint on the injured list.

Brayan Bello originally was going to start for Boston, but the Sox will now turn to Rich Hill, who will make his first start since July. The left-hander was on the IL with a knee sprain.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora is making a few changes. Xander Bogaerts returns to his normal shortstop position and will bat cleanup after having Tuesday off. Christian Arroyo will play third base while Rafael Devers will be the designated hitter, meaning J.D. Martinez gets a rest day. Reese McGuire, who was acquired by the Red Sox from the Chicago White Sox, will make his debut for his new team behind the plate, bat eighth and handle the catching duties for Hill.

Christian Vázquez will make his first start at catcher for the Astros after being traded to Houston on Monday by the Red Sox.

You can watch Wednesday afternoon’s game with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

Check out the full Red Sox-Astros lineups below.