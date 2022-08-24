Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Bobby Dalbec’s Playing Shortstop?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will bounce back in the second of a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays with a hampered lineup on Wednesday night.

Brayan Bello gets the nod in his first game back from the 15-day injured list with a groin strain. The right-hander will be challenged by a Blue Jays’ offense that scored nine runs Tuesday night in the series opener at Fenway Park.

He’ll oppose José Berríos, a talented pitcher who is enduring an unusually tough season. The 28-year-old still has a high chase rate and unhittable curveball but is getting hit almost as hard as anyone else in Major League Baseball. He’s currently in the third percentile in expected slugging percentage, sixth percentile in barrel percentage, ninth percentile in expected batting average against, 10th percentile in hard hit percentage and 12th percentile in average exit velocity. In normal terms, he’s getting hit hard and often despite what most would assume from his pedigree.

Berríos will face a frankly unusual Red Sox lineup due to the almost unfathomable amount of injuries Boston has sustained in the last few days. On the day that it was announced that pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and first baseman Eric Hosmer were headed to the injured list, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Christian Arroyo and Tommy Pham all got banged up Tuesday.

With a short roster Wednesday, manager Alex Cora had to get creative. Kiké Hernández will play second base for the first time this season, batting fifth. Franchy Cordero will be inserted at first base, batting sixth to allow Bobby Dalbec to move over to shortstop. He has four innings played at the position in his career. Reese McGuire will be behind the dish after making his Red Sox pitching debut Tuesday.

You can watch Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and Blue Jays with NESN 360. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full Red Sox-Blue Jays lineups below.