Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Josh Winckowski Replaces Nathan Eovaldi On Hill

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Tuesday night to open a crucial three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Unfortunately for Boston, it will have to do so without starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who was scratched from his start Tuesday due to right shoulder inflammation. The Red Sox called up Josh Winckowski from Triple-A Worcester with the right-hander set to replace Eovaldi in the series opener.

The Blue Jays will counter with right-hander Ross Stripling.

Franchy Cordero, who was elevated with Winckowski on Tuesday afternoon, will get the start at first base as Eric Hosmer was placed on the 10-day injured list. Alex Verdugo will remain in the No. 2 spot and play right field with third baseman Rafael Devers batting clean up.

You can watch Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and Blue Jays with NESN 360. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m.

Check out the full lineups here:

BOSTON RED SOX (60-62)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C