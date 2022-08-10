Red Sox Vs. Braves: Bobby Dalbec Replaces Sidelined Eric Hosmer

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox return to the diamond at Fenway Park on Wednesday night for their second and final game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Red Sox, who suffered a third-straight defeat Tuesday night, will look to bounce back after their loss in extra innings.

Boston will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta while Atlanta will counter with with Kyle Wright.

Bobby Dalbec will replace Eric Hosmer at first base and bat eighth. Hosmer, Boston’s trade deadline acquisition, exited Tuesday’s loss early with Red Sox manager Alex Cora referring to him as “day-to-day.” Reese McGuire will replace Kevin Plawecki behind the dish and bat seventh.

First pitch from Fenway is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage. You can watch Wednesday’s coverage with NESN 360.

Here are the Red Sox-Braves lineups:

BOSTON RED SOX (54-57)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jarren Duran, CF