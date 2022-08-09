Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Jarren Duran Remains In Center For Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves to kick off a brief two-game series at Fenway Park.

Rich Hill will toe the rubber for the Red Sox coming off a rocky start against the Houston Astros in his first action since spraining his knee July 1. The 42-year-old hurler allowed four runs and six hits with a strikeout in just three innings of work in his previous performance. He’ll now have to oppose another postseason-bound lineup with some serious pop.

The Braves will counter with Charlie Morton, who has not been as dominant as usual, but still owns a very respectable 4.09 ERA in his age 38 season. He ranks in the 98th percentile in curveball spin rate with a .173 batting average against and features four other solid pitches.

The Red Sox are rolling out a nearly identical lineup to their 13-5 loss against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The only change coming behind the dish, as Kevin Plawecki subs in for Reese McGuire, batting eighth.

Jarren Duran will play center field once again as Red Sox manager Alex Cora sticks with the rookie through rough patches.

You can watch Tuesday night’s game with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

Check out the full Red Sox-Braves lineups below.