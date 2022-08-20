Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: J.D. Martinez Returns For Middle Game Of Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox could desperately use a win Saturday.

Boston dropped its series opener against the Orioles 15-10 at Camden Yards in a game that featured Baltimore hitting five home runs, Xander Bogaerts and Red Sox manager Alex Cora both getting ejected and another ugly loss for the Sox.

The good news for the Red Sox is that Michael Wacha, who dazzled in his last outing, is on the mound and looks to improve to 8-1. The right-hander will oppose Kyle Bradish, who has a 6.38 ERA.

As for the lineups, Cora had to make a few adjustments. Tommy Pham, who’s been the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter since getting traded to Boston this year, told The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams that his back “jammed up” on him Friday, which will keep him out the lineup.

Christian Arroyo will hit from the leadoff spot and play second base in Pham’s absence. J.D. Martinez, who had Friday off, returns to the lineup and will bat fifth. Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties for Wacha and bat ninth.

Saturday’s first pitch from Baltimore is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage on NESN at 3 p.m.

Here are the complete lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup.