Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Tommy Pham In For Little League Classic

The Boston Red Sox look to close out their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in the win column after splitting the first two games.

Rafael Devers is looking forward to playing in the 2022 Little League Classic taking place at Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. Many former little leaguers are on the Sox roster, and throwback pictures were posted Sunday.

Tommy Pham is back in the lineup for Boston after exiting Friday’s game early with an apparent back injury and not taking part in Saturday’s game. He will bat in the leadoff spot and play left field, sending Alex Verdugo to right field.

Bobby Dalbec also makes his return to the lineup, replacing Eric Hosmer at first base and batting eighth. Christian Arroyo remains in the starting lineup and at second base but will bat sixth instead of first. J.D. Martinez is also staying in the lineup as the designated hitter in the fifth spot.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on ESPN.

Check out the full Red Sox-Orioles lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (60-61)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C