Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox will look to keep their momentum going as they go on the road for a three-game series against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, and a few welcomed returns should provide some excitement.

The Red Sox, who are fresh off a series win over the American League East-leading New York Yankees, will welcome back Kiké Hernández to their starting lineup. The Pirates, meanwhile, sit in last place in the National League Central and well outside the playoff picture.

Hernández will bat seventh and start at shortstop for the Red Sox, allowing Boston to give Xander Bogaerts another night off. It will be Hernández’s first game for Boston since June 7 after suffering a hip injury. Rob Refsnyder, who won’t start for the Red Sox, also was reinstated from the injured list. He had been out with a knee injury having last played July 29.

Boston will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta on Tuesday night while Pittsburgh counters with Mitch Keller.

You can watch Red Sox-Pirates with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame on NESN.

Check out Tuesday’s lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Jarren Duran, CF