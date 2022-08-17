Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns For Middle Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to extend their win streak to three when they continue their series with the Pirates on Wednesday night.

Boston took care of Pittsburgh 5-3 on Tuesday at PNC Park thanks to a strong performance from Nick Pivetta, a four-run first inning and Matt Barnes recording the 10-pitch save.

Rich Hill gets the ball for the Red Sox as he looks to move to .500 on the season. He’ll oppose Roansy Contreras.

Some good news for the Red Sox is that Xander Bogaerts will return to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game. The All-Star shortstop got an extra day of rest following an off day after he fouled a ball off his shin. Kiké Hernández is back in the lineup for the second straight game after missing the previous 60 with a hip and core injury. He’ll play center field — after filling in for Bogaerts at short — and bat ninth.

Jarren Duran will get the night off.

You can watch Red Sox-Pirates with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame on NESN.

Check out Wednesday’s lineups here.