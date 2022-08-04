Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Eric Hosmer Debuts, Returns To Kansas City

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to kick off their four-game series against the Kansas City Royals with a tally in the win column.

Eric Hosmer will make his first appearance in a Red Sox uniform at first base, after being acquired from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday’s trade deadline. J.D. Martinez returns to the lineup and will serve as the Designated Hitter.

Jaylin Davis will lead off for Boston and play right field. Jarren Duran will play center field and bat ninth, after leading off the night before.

The Red Sox will start right-hander Nick Pivetta while the Royals will counter with left-hander Kris Bubic.

You can watch Thursday night’s game on NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET following pregame coverage on NESN.

Check out the full Red Sox-Royals lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (53-53)

Jaylin Davis, RF

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jarren Duran, CF