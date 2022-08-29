Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Brayan Bello Takes Mound In Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox return to the diamond Monday night for their series opener against the Minnesota Twins with hopes of getting back in the win column.

Boston suffered a 12-4 defeat in their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

Brayan Bello will get the ball again for the Red Sox with the right-hander still seeking his first win at the Major League level. The Twins oppose with fellow right-hander Dylan Bundy.

The Red Sox will tweak their defensive lineup a bit in the opener. Trevor Story will return after getting a day off Sunday. Story will bat sixth and play second base with Franchy Cordero batting seventh and playing center field and Christian Arroyo batting eighth and playing first base.

Boston on Monday announced the elevation of two pitchers in Kaleb Ort and Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester. Relief pitchers Austin Davis and Hirokazu Sawamura were designated for assignment.

First pitch from Target Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. You can watch it with NESN 360 after an hour of pregame coverage.

