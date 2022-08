NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell victim to the long ball Tuesday night.

Boston dropped Game 2 of the three-game series against the Minnesota Twins by a score of 10-5, losing the series as a result.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the difficult loss as the playoff push became even more difficult with the loss.

