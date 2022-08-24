Red Sox Wrap: Big Third Inning Propels Blue Jays To Win Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox got off to a rough start in their return to Fenway Park, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-3, on Tuesday.
With the loss, the Red Sox drop to 60-63 while the Blue Jays improve to 66-55.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox have found all different ways to lose this season, and in the series opener against the Blue Jays, it was just one inning that made all the difference.
Boston quickly gave up a slim 1-0 lead in the top of third, allowing Toronto to score eight runs in the frame, all of which came with two outs.
It was another dismal outing for Josh Winckowski, who earned the spot start with the ailing Nathan Eovaldi going on the injured list. Winckowski didn’t even make it out of third, pitching 2 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on six hits. He also walked two and struck out two. The young right-hander just doesn’t miss enough bats to pitch in the big leagues, and despite Boston’s injuries, he needs some seasoning at the Triple-A level.
Take out the third inning and the Red Sox actually outscored Toronto. But unfortunately for the Red Sox, all innings count in the major leagues.
STARS OF THE GAME
— George Springer paced Toronto’s offense with a 2-for-5 showing at the plate and collected all three of his RBIs on a bases-clearing triple in the third inning.
— Ex-Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made his first return to Fenway Park as an opposing player. Bradley continued to hit well at his former home ballpark, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
— Rafael Devers collected three hits in the loss. He finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI and also provided some nice defense at the hot corner.
WAGER WATCH
