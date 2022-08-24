Red Sox Wrap: Big Third Inning Propels Blue Jays To Win Over Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got off to a rough start in their return to Fenway Park, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays, 9-3, on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Red Sox drop to 60-63 while the Blue Jays improve to 66-55.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox have found all different ways to lose this season, and in the series opener against the Blue Jays, it was just one inning that made all the difference.

Boston quickly gave up a slim 1-0 lead in the top of third, allowing Toronto to score eight runs in the frame, all of which came with two outs.

It was another dismal outing for Josh Winckowski, who earned the spot start with the ailing Nathan Eovaldi going on the injured list. Winckowski didn’t even make it out of third, pitching 2 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on six hits. He also walked two and struck out two. The young right-hander just doesn’t miss enough bats to pitch in the big leagues, and despite Boston’s injuries, he needs some seasoning at the Triple-A level.

Take out the third inning and the Red Sox actually outscored Toronto. But unfortunately for the Red Sox, all innings count in the major leagues.