Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bounces Back To Avoid Sweep Vs. Twins

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins, 6-5, on Wednesday night to avoid a sweep at Target Field.

The Red Sox improved 63-68 with the win, and the Twins dropped to 67-62.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox needed their bats Wednesday night, and they delivered. Xander Bogaerts delivered a grand slam off Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan. J.D. Martinez followed up with a solo dinger. The grand slam came off a mistake from Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda, who on the play before tried to get Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire out at home and opted not to get the out off an Alex Verdugo groundball. The miscue loaded up the bases for Bogaerts who drove it left field.

The Red Sox went up 6-2 after six innings, but the Twins attempted to rally back, scoring one run in the seventh inning and two in the eighth. However, a defensive play capped off by Rafael Devers reaching out for a tag helped keep Boston’s lead to one run heading into the ninth inning. In the final frame, the Red Sox called upon Matt Barnes for the save, and the right-hander delivered, helping Boston break its three-game losing streak.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Along with his grand slam, Bogaerts had an RBI double to put him at 2-for-4 on the night with five RBIs and one walk.

— Plawecki was swinging with authority Wednesday night, going 3-for-4 at the plate with one double.