Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Hands Series Win To Baltimore

The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East series on Sunday night, losing to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, PA.

The Red Sox dropped to 60-62, while the Orioles improved to 63-58.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The kids in Williamsport, PA got their money’s worth Sunday, with the Red Sox and Orioles putting together a fun finish to the Little League Classic.

It started with Franchy Cordero, who, in his first at-bat since re-joining the Red Sox, belted a game-tying home run in the top of the eight inning. That would tie the game at two following five-consecutive scoreless innings. The stalemate wouldn’t last long, however.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Boston bullpen set Baltimore up to break things open. Matt Barnes and John Schreiber would combine for two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Orioles nine-hole hitter Jorge Mateo — who roped a double down the left-field line to clean them off and put the surging Orioles up 5-2. That would prove to be the difference maker.

It was a great night for baseball, and one the kids playing in this years Little League World Series won’t soon forget.