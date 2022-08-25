Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Another To Toronto, Fall In Extra-Innings

The Boston Red Sox dropped another game to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, falling 3-2 in extra innings at Fenway Park
The Red Sox fall to 60-64, while the Blue Jays improve to 67-55.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox did exactly what they can’t afford to do in this one, squandering a number of opportunities to put the game away — eventually watching a win slip through their fingers.
After being held in check for a full nine innings, the Blue Jays offense finally broke through to take a lead in the top of the tenth inning with George Springer driving in former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for Toronto’s third run of the ball game.
Yes, that’s right, the Blue Jays won a game by only scoring three runs.
They were able to do so after watching the Red Sox fail to take over offensively almost routinely throughout the game. Boston had at least one runner in scoring position in three of the final four innings Wednesday, failing to plate a single run.
The Boston bullpen could only hold on for so long, going four scoreless innings until Ryan Brasier finally allowed a Toronto run to score in the tenth. The lone run the bullpen did allow was unearned as it came with the runner-on-second rule in effect.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Springer is a Red Sox killer, it never fails. The 32-year-old went 3-for-5 with the game-winning RBI in the Blue Jays win.
— Franchy Cordero went 2-for-3 in the –, including his two-run home run in the second inning. He was also intentionally walked in the eighth inning.
— Garrett Whitlock was nails again for the Red Sox. What else is new? He pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two Blue Jays in the process. 19 of his 24 pitches went for strikes.
