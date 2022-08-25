Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Another To Toronto, Fall In Extra-Innings

NESN Logo Sign In



The Boston Red Sox dropped another game to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, falling 3-2 in extra innings at Fenway Park

The Red Sox fall to 60-64, while the Blue Jays improve to 67-55.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox did exactly what they can’t afford to do in this one, squandering a number of opportunities to put the game away — eventually watching a win slip through their fingers.

After being held in check for a full nine innings, the Blue Jays offense finally broke through to take a lead in the top of the tenth inning with George Springer driving in former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for Toronto’s third run of the ball game.

Yes, that’s right, the Blue Jays won a game by only scoring three runs.

They were able to do so after watching the Red Sox fail to take over offensively almost routinely throughout the game. Boston had at least one runner in scoring position in three of the final four innings Wednesday, failing to plate a single run.