Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Series Finale To Pirates, Falls Below .500

The Red Sox were unable to complete the series sweep Thursday as Boston lost, 8-2, to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The loss drops the Red Sox under .500 with a 59-60 record, and the Pirates moved up to 46-72 on the year.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Pirates offense erupted Thursday night, making history along the way. It was the first time Pittsburgh scored more than seven runs against Boston since a 9-1 win on Sept. 17, 2014 and Game 1 of the 1903 World Series, when the Red Sox were the Boston Americans, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Cy Young was pitching for Boston that day.

Bryan Reynolds continued his scoring output against the Red Sox, hitting two home runs and collecting four RBIs off Boston starting pitcher Josh Winckowski. And on the other end, Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker shut down Boston’s offense. The right-hander allowed only two hits in seven shutout innings. The Red Sox had an opportunity at a comeback against the Pittsburgh bullpen but fell short.

STARS OF THE GAME

— After going 0-for-3 in the first game of the series, Reynolds batted 5-for-8 with three home runs and six RBIs over the final two games. The Pirates center fielder batted 3-for-4 on Thursday night with four RBIs and three runs scored.

— Brubaker threw seven scoreless innings for the Pirates, striking out seven Boston batters and only giving up two hits.