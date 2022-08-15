Red Sox Wrap: Boston Shuts Out Yankees 3-0 To Pick Up Series Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox shut out the New York Yankees, 3-0, at Fenway Park to pick up their second straight series win.

The Red Sox improved to 57-59 on the year, and the Yankees dropped to 72-43.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Michael Wacha dominated the Yankees in his first start since June 28. The right-hander’s biggest highlight was striking out American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge two times Sunday night — Garrett Whitlock struck out Judge in the ninth inning to hold the the Yankees right fielder without a hit. On the offensive end, it was the Rafael Devers show. The third baseman hit his 25th home run of the year and helped extend Boston’s lead in the sixth inning.

Mama, there goes that man! pic.twitter.com/IhsP1ATOP6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 15, 2022

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devers’ 25th dinger of the year put him in exclusive Red Sox company. The 25-year-old went 2-for-4 at the plate, with his two RBIs coming off the aforementioned two-run homer in the sixth inning.

— Wacha pitched seven innings in his first start back from injury. The right-hander held a perfect game through 4 2/3 innings, and struck out nine batters while only giving up two hits and one walk.