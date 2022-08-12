Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Fights Back Against Division Opponent

The Boston Red Sox bounced back from their four-game losing streak, defeating the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, at Fenway Park on Thursday — doing right by their wild card chances in the process.
The Red Sox improve to 55-58, while the Orioles fell to 58-53.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Red Sox rookie right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski delivered yet another quality showing from the mound, this time against an American League East division opponent following back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Braves.
Wincowski, who went 2-0 in his previous two starts, delivered a similar showing for the Red Sox — marking his third straight start in which the 24-year-old has managed to last five plus innings while allowing three or fewer runs against opposing teams.
On Thursday, Wincowski lasted 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs off six hits and two walks with two Orioles hitters set down on strikeouts on 93 pitches. Due to rally from Baltimore in the sixth inning, Winckowski was unable to secure six shutout innings against the Orioles, which he fell just an out short in the sixth inning.
The offense, which provided Winckowski with three runs of support during his outing, fought right back following Baltimore’s rally, scoring the go-ahead run — courtesy of Eric Hosmer — which ultimately served as the game decider, in the bottom of the sixth inning.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Hosmer, in just his second start at Fenway Park as a Red Sox, came through with a two-out go-ahead double (19) against Orioles reliever Nick Vespi, in the sixth inning. Hosmer finished the night 2-for-3.
— Winckowski, despite running into trouble en route to a three-run sixth inning, contributed a outing in which he gave Boston a chance to win. Thursday marked the seventh start for Wickowski this season in which he’s tossed five innings while limiting opponents to three or fewer runs.
— John Schreiber wrapped up a clutch bullpen showing, maintaiting the one-run lead to seize the win. The 28-year-old tossed two scoreless innings of relief en route to his fourth save of the season.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of an Xander Bogaerts double at +285 heading into Thursday’s game. The four-time All-Star cashed that ticket in the first inning, giving Bogey the 300th double of his major league career, with a $100 bet paying out a $385 total.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will next welcome the division-leading New York Yankees to Fenway Park for a three-game series, starting Friday. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following “Friday Night Fenway” and an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.