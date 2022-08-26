Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Not Enough, Blue Jays Win In Extras

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell short, 6-5, after 10 innings of action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

The Red Sox dropped to 60-65, and the Blue Jays improved to 68-55.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted improved play from the offense, and Boston delivered. However, it wasn’t enough as Kiké Hernández was unable to deliver the walk-off victory with the bases loaded, as he grounded into Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman, who completed the double play to end the ninth inning. In the top of the 10th inning, Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer delivered in the winning run. Reliever Jordan Romano held the Red Sox scoreless in the final two innings of the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Reese McGuire had his best offensive performance as a member of the Red Sox on Thursday. The catcher batted 3-for-4, including his first triple of the season and an RBI single.

— Danny Jansen hit the lone home run of the game, which was impressively caught by a Boston fan. The dinger was the Blue Jays’ catcher only RBI as he batted 3-for-5 on the night and score two runs.

— Bo Bichette got Toronto going with a two-run double in the top of the first inning. The Blue Jays shortstop batted 2-for-4 at the plate and was walked once.