Red Sox Wrap: Braves Take Down Boston After 11 Innings In 9-7 Win

The Boston Red Sox fell short after 11 innings of action against the defending-World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox dropped to 54-57 on the season, and the Braves improved to 65-46.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEWAY

The Fenway faithful got a thriller Tuesday night. The Red Sox and Braves battled for 11 innings, trading the lead multiple times throughout the night. Boston hit three home runs off Atlanta starting pitcher Charlie Morton. But the blasts weren’t enough as Austin Riley came through for the Braves in the top of the 11th inning. The third baseman brought in the two game-winning runs on a single off Red Sox reliever Kaleb Ort. Boston were unable to muster a comeback against Atlanta reliever Tyler Maztek in the bottom of the 11th and lost its third-straight game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Arroyo kept his hot streak going Tuesday night, batting 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

— Austin Riley came through in the clutch for the Braves. The National League MVP contender drove in five runs, including the two game-winning runs in the 11th inning. Riley also hit the lone home run of the night for Atlanta, putting him at 3-for-6 on the night. The Braves third baseman came just a double short of hitting for the cycle.