Red Sox Wrap: Fast Start Helps Boston Roll To Victory In Pittsburgh

The Boston Red Sox rolled past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3, at PNC Park on Tuesday, picking up their fourth win in the last five games.

The Red Sox improved to 58-59 on the year, and the Pirates dropped to 45-71.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Take walks and hit the ball the other way. It feels as though Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been clamoring for his offense to do those two things for months. On Tuesday they did, and it led to a victory.

The Boston bats were calm, cool and collected to open the ball game — with the first six batters reaching safely off of Pirates starter Mitch Keller. That is the most batters to reach consecutively to start a game for the Red Sox all season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. The Red Sox drew two walks and hit four singles in the inning, with three of the four singles landing in opposite field.

By keeping the line moving, the Red Sox were able to plate four early runs and give starting pitcher Nick Pivetta ample room to breath against the Pirates lineup. Breathing room he wouldn’t end up needing, as the starter went seven innings, only allowing one hit and three walks with six strikeouts.