Red Sox Wrap: Isaac Paredes, Rays Rebound To Avoid Series Sweep In Boston

The Boston Red Sox could not complete the sweep of the Rays on Sunday afternoon as Tampa Bay’s offense came alive for 17 hits in a 12-4 victory at Fenway Park.

Boston fell to 62-66 on the season after taking two of three games in the series. The Rays improved to 70-57 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Every time the Red Sox cut into the Rays’ lead Sunday, Tampa Bay then would return to the batter’s box in the next half inning and extend its advantage. The Rays scored runs in six of nine innings including a three-run sixth and four-run eighth, which put the game on ice. Boston’s Nick Pivetta (five runs, eight hits, three walks in five innings) wasn’t as sharp as the Red Sox needed, and the middle relief of Hirokazu Sawamura (three runs, four hits in one inning) and Austin Davis (four runs, three hits in two innings) further hindered Boston’s ability to come back.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rays infielder Isaac Paredes (2-for-2, three walks, three runs) hit two home runs to conclude with three RBIs after a solo shot in the second and two-run blast in the fourth.

— Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber allowed three runs on eight hits in six complete innings. He had four strikeouts while not issuing a walk.