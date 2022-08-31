Red Sox Wrap: Nick Gordon’s Grand Slam Hands Boston Another Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were dealt their third consecutive loss by getting doubled up by the Minnesota Twins, 10-5, at Target Field on Tuesday.

The Red Sox now own a 62-68 record while the Twins improve to 67-61.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKAWAY

It continues to be self-inflicted mistakes that keep on hurting the Red Sox.

The bottom of the fifth inning was indicative of that with Boston trying to hold onto a slim, one-run lead. On the second batter of the frame, Alex Verdugo dropped a a very catchable fly ball in the right-center field gap that went in and out of his glove. Verdugo was rightfully charged with an error.

Kutter Crawford then gave up a walk to Max Kepler as free passes were an issue for the right-hander. Two walks from Crawford led to a two-run first inning for the Twins.

After a pitching change, Ryan Brasier hit Jose Miranda on the first pitch of his outing, which set the stage for Nick Gordon. All Gordon did was send an 0-2 pitch from Brasier to another stratosphere for a grand slam and a Minnesota lead.