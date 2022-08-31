Red Sox Wrap: Nick Gordon’s Grand Slam Hands Boston Another Loss

Gordon's home run wiped away a lead for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were dealt their third consecutive loss by getting doubled up by the Minnesota Twins, 10-5, at Target Field on Tuesday.

The Red Sox now own a 62-68 record while the Twins improve to 67-61.

ONE BIG TAKAWAY
It continues to be self-inflicted mistakes that keep on hurting the Red Sox.

The bottom of the fifth inning was indicative of that with Boston trying to hold onto a slim, one-run lead. On the second batter of the frame, Alex Verdugo dropped a a very catchable fly ball in the right-center field gap that went in and out of his glove. Verdugo was rightfully charged with an error.

Kutter Crawford then gave up a walk to Max Kepler as free passes were an issue for the right-hander. Two walks from Crawford led to a two-run first inning for the Twins.

After a pitching change, Ryan Brasier hit Jose Miranda on the first pitch of his outing, which set the stage for Nick Gordon. All Gordon did was send an 0-2 pitch from Brasier to another stratosphere for a grand slam and a Minnesota lead.

But it was the three blunders prior to Gordon’s game-changing swing that allowed it to happen in the first place.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Gordon added to his key home run by driving in two runs with a double. He finished his monster showing by going 2-for-4 at the plate with six RBIs.

— Xander Bogaerts has a hot bat at the moment as the shortstop went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Bogaerts has now collected at least two hits in five out of his last six games.

— Gary Sanchez, like Gordon, crushed a home run 416 feet. It was an impressive bash from the catcher, who also had a single in the win.

WAGER WATCH
Rafael Devers didn’t record a hit, but he did drive in a run on a sacrifice fly, which could have made some bettors happy. FanDuel Sportsbook set Devers’ odds to register an RBI at +105, so a $100 bet would have netted $205.

ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox close out their three-game series with the Twins on Wednesday. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, with NESN 360.

