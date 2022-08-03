Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers Powers Boston To Narrow Win Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox notched their second straight, one-run victory by beating the Houston Astros, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

With the win, Boston goes back over the .500 mark with a 53-52 record while the Astros drop to 67-38.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It feels like this is the way the Red Sox will have to win ball games going down the stretch. They aren’t going to bully premier competition and run away with wins. Instead, they’ll have to grind it out by getting strong pitching along with some timely hits from their best players.

The good news? The Red Sox have proven they can win this way against one the best teams in baseball in the Astros.

Whether this is sustainable is another story, but the Red Sox have showed some life at what had to be a difficult trade deadline for the team. And winning in this fashion in back-to-back games, has to give the Red Sox a little shot of confidence moving forward.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafael Devers returned to the Red Sox lineup in a big way. After a stint on the injured list, Devers accounted for both of Boston’s runs in his first game back by roping an RBI double and smacking a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the sixth. Devers finished 2-for-4.