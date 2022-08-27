Red Sox Wrap: Rich Hill Turns Back Clock In Boston Win Over Tampa Bay

NESN Logo Sign In



The Boston Red Sox took home a division-series win, picking up their second-consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, 5-1, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox improve to 62-65, while the Rays fall to 69-57.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Red Sox starter Rich Hill apparently had places to be on Saturday.

The 42-year-old worked at a dizzying pace, mowing through a Rays lineup that was specifically engineered to throw him off his game. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash started eight right-handed hitters and one switch-hitter to face the left-handed Hill. Unfortunately for fans of the Rays, it didn’t work.

Hill retired 21 of the 25 batters he faced, throwing a first-pitch strike to 17 of them. The Milton, Mass native finished his seven-scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. The Rays were only able to draw a single walk and put together three hits off the veteran.

As he strolled off the mound, the Fenway Faithful gave Hill a — well deserved — standing ovation.