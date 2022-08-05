Red Sox Wrap: Rough Frame Dooms Boston In Series Opener Vs. Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell back to their losing ways with a series-opening loss to the Kansas City Royals, falling 7-3 at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday night.

Boston fell to 53-54 on the season while the Royals improved to 42-64.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

You’ve heard it once and you’ll hear it one million times, this iteration of the Boston Red Sox is built to win low scoring games. Thursday night was the exact example of how that strategy may not be a recipe for consistent success.

The game fell apart for Boston in the seventh inning. After catcher Kevin Plawecki was able to tie the game in the top of the inning with a base hit, things turned over to the bottom of the seventh, where manager Alex Cora would hand the reigns to recently recalled reliever Darwinzon Hernandez. The next four batters would do the following:

Walk

Single

Single

Home Run

Royals lead.