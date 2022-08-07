Red Sox Wrap: Royals Frustrate Boston While Claiming Four-Game Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox depart Kansas City after dropping three of four to the lowly Royals following a 13-5 defeat at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox now sit at 54-56 on the campaign with the Royals improving to 44-65.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox watched a great opportunity pass them by this weekend in Kansas City as the Royals, who entered the four-game series with a 41-64 record, claimed the series with three wins. Boston, which had just earned a series win against the American League West-leading Houston Astros, would have greatly benefitted from going back-to-back on the road trip given its current standing, and the fact the schedule doesn’t get much easier.

The frustrations seemed to mount in the seventh inning after the Red Sox gave up two runs on two hits immediately after cutting their deficit to 5-3 in the top half of the frame. Tommy Pham’s two-run blast in the top of the seventh was quickly overshadowed by a pair of costly blunders in center by Jarren Duran, who then felt the heat from Royals fans in the stands. Darwinzon Hernandez then doubled-down on those frustrations as he allowed five runs without recording an out in the eighth inning as the Royals blew it open.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Royals catcher MJ Melendez was responsible for six of Kansas City’s 12 RBIs in the contest. Melendez (2-for-3, five RBIs, run) hit an RBI single in the third inning and extended the Royals’ lead with a three-run home run in the fifth before a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

— Brad Keller handcuffed the Red Sox for much of his start while allowing one run on four hits in six innings. Keller struck out four batters with three walks.