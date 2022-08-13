Red Sox Wrap: Tommy Pham Lifts Boston To Walk-Off Win Over Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time this season, the Boston Red Sox notched a walk-off win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Newly acquired outfielder Tommy Pham delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the tenth to lift the Red Sox to a thrilling 3-2 victory on Friday.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 56-58 while the American League East-leading Yankees drop to 71-42.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Besides for a few games this season, the Red Sox continue to play the Yankees tough.

This time, Boston found a way to win after its offense was silent for a majority of the game. It also received some much-needed assistance from Yankees closer Chad Holmes, who couldn’t find the strike zone in the ninth inning.

But credit the Red Sox for taking advantage of the opportunity, especially J.D. Martinez, who leveled the score with an RBI single off Holmes before Pham came through with the vital heroics an inning later.

It is Boston’s second straight win against a divisional opponent, and by winning in this fashion, it might just be what the Red Sox needed to go on a major playoff push.