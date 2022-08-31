Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘Chance’ Triston Casas Called Up In September

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the Boston Red Sox call up one of their most hyped prospects in recent memory as soon as Thursday with rosters expanding?

After both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora poured cold water on the idea of calling up first baseman Triston Casas, the Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline, the tune is starting to change.

“He’s one of the names that we have discussed,” Cora said in reference to Casas on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria and Mego” on Wednesday, as transcribed by the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt. “I’m not saying it’s tomorrow or in two weeks, but I do believe there’s a chance he’ll be part of this in September.”

Casas has not only shown impressive offensive capabilities this season, but was named the best defensive first baseman in the Triple-A International League by managers across the league.

The slugger is hitting .271 with 31 extra-base hits including 10 home runs with 35 RBIs and a .863 OPS in 69 games for Triple-A Worcester.

The first base position is a bit crowded at the moment for Boston, which could complicate matters. Eric Hosmer currently is on the injured list with lower back tightness, but is the most established player at the position and also hits from the left side. Franchy Cordero is swinging a hot bat in Hosmer’s place, with Bobby Dalbec also rostered as a right-handed hitter.

Cora would not have too much trouble navigating the waters now, but Hosmer’s return would create some level of confusion. Regardless, it will be exciting to see Casas at the major league level, even if it’s just for a month to close out the regular season.