Red Sox’s Alex Cora, J.D. Martinez Praise Pitching Efforts In Walk-Off Win

The Boston Red Sox saw several heroes step up in high-leverage situations amid their 3-2 walk-off win against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made sure that Tommy Pham, whose single in the tenth inning sent the fans at Fenway Park home, wasn’t the only one to get credit.

“Nate (Eovaldi), he did an amazing job for us,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Barnsey (Matt Barnes), great, (Ryan) Brasier outstanding, and then we did an amazing job late in the game. … Braiser was a little banged up, but he understands what this means, and where we’re at. Knowing that we don’t have Tanner (Houck) and we have to be creative in the bullpen, and sometimes we gotta push them to the limit. But all of them did an amazing job.”

J.D. Martinez, who came through in the ninth inning with a game-tying RBI single, also made sure to credit the Red Sox pitching, while also jokingly giving props to right-hander Garrett Whitlock’s sinker.

“Hats off to our pitchers first of all, cause they kept that offense to two runs, which is impressive,” Martinez said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Talking about it today, it’s like, ‘Dude he’s not even throwing a sinker, they should call it like an airplane or something.’ … When he’s like that, it’s good luck.”

Whitlock tossed two hitless innings of relief en route to his third win of the season. He also struck out three batters with one walk serving as his appearance’s only blemish.