Red Sox’s Alex Cora, Michael Wacha Reflect On Latest Outing Vs. Rays

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who took the hill on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, didn’t deliver his sharpest start during the one-run victory at Fenway Park.

Wacha, in his second start against his former club this season, tossed six innings while allowing four earned runs off five hits — including two home runs — and a walk, striking out six Rays hitters.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued an overall optimistic takeaway during his postgame presser, crediting the 31-year-old for the way he carried himself throughout the start.

“Wacha was good,” Cora told reporters, per team-provided audio. “Two mistakes and he changed the mixed halfway through the game. … Fastball command wasn’t at his best, and velo was down, although at the end there was some 95s. Soft early and then using his fastball, his cutter was good. A very veteran outing.”

Cora added: “Not his best stuff, not his best outing, but one of his best ones. Because of the way he did it.”

Prior to Friday’s outing against the Rays, Wacha has tossed a combined 12 2/3 scoreless innings in two previous starts since rejoining the big league club off the injured list on Aug. 14.

Wacha, a first-year Red Sox pitcher, also offered his takeaways, speaking to members of the media.