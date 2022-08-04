Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Optimistic Kiké Hernández Injury Update

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received some good news regarding one of their key outfielders.

Outfielder Kiké Hernández, who took 35 swings on Thursday, is nearing his long-awaited return according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“He’s moving along, he’s feeling better and the hope is for him to be part of this in August,” Cora said, as reported by Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “When? I don’t know, but he’s feeling better each day.”

Hernández, a second-year outfielder in Boston, last took the field for the Red Sox back on May 7 against the Los Angeles Angels where he suffered a hamstring injury while sliding into second base.

This season, in 51 games played, Hernández is batting .209 with four home runs and 24 RBIs.

With Boston in the middle of a tight American League wild card race — three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays prior to Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals — the Red Sox could most certainly use a boost to its roster.

Back in Oct. of last season, Hernández stepped up, serving as the hero of the Red Sox lineup — hitting .408/.423/.837 with five home runs and nine RBIs in 11 postseason games.