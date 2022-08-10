Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reacts To Jackie Bradley Jr. Signing With Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Even after releasing Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox will see plenty of the veteran outfielder over the final two months of the Major League Baseball regular season.

Bradley, who the Milwaukee Brewers traded to Boston last December, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox a few days after the MLB trade deadline. Less than a week later, the 10th-year pro decided to take his talents north of the border and sign a one-year, major league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

JBJ finding big league employment so quickly after his Red Sox release didn’t come as a shocker to Boston manager Alex Cora.

“It’s not a surprise,” Cora told reporters before Tuesday’s loss to the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, per The Boston Globe. “He’s an elite defender. And whatever role they are going to use him in will be good. We went in a different direction with our roster construction.”

The Red Sox still have six games left on the docket against the surging Blue Jays, who currently hold the first American League Wild Card spot. Bradley is scheduled to make his return to Fenway Park on Aug. 23 when the division rivals kick off a three-game series.