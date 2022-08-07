Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Launches Game-Tying Home Run Vs. Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox needed a big hit in the middle innings Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals and Alex Verdugo delivered it.

Verdugo got the top of the sixth inning started by launching a solo shot off of Royals left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch to erase a one-run deficit and level the score at 4-4.

Check out Verdugo’s home run travel 419 feet and fly over the right-center field wall at Kauffman Stadium:

A brand new ballgame, courtesy of Alex Verdugo! pic.twitter.com/6t6WCD0WJ7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 7, 2022

Verdugo’s homer was subject to video review due to fan interference, but the call on the field was not overturned with Verdugo’s round-tripper holding up.

It was the seventh homer of the season for Verdugo, as he was hitless until that point in the game.

Verdugo had one of four home runs on the night between the Red Sox and Royals, as the sweltering heat in Kansas City helped the ball leave the yard more than usual.