Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Plans To Meet With Team About Trade Deadline

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom reportedly intends to gather the team and discuss the organization’s trade deadline moves in Kansas City on Thursday.

Bloom, who spent the first two days of the Red Sox’s road trip in Boston while the team was in Houston playing the Astros, arrived at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday before the series finale.

“I had planned to do that even before the last couple of days unfolded, just wanting to be here after the trade deadline,” Bloom said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I think it’s important. I got here a couple of hours ago. Obviously, a lot going on pregame. I don’t want to disrupt preparations for the game but was able to talk to a few guys and catch up with the staff. That was good.”

Bloom also addressed his awareness of the clubhouse confusion, specifically Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

“I saw some of the things he said,” Bloom told reporters. “Even independent of that, he’s the first guy I want to talk to, really, in this clubhouse. He was going through his pregame routine that I didn’t want to disrupt so we talked very briefly. But we’ll talk.”

The Red Sox front office dealt catcher Christian Vázquez, a member of the organization since 2008 — leaving various roster members confused. Even ex-Red Sox pitcher and National Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez added his name to that list. Boston also proceeded to deal Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

His meeting will come with the full roster, as new addition Eric Hosmer is set to meet the club in Kansas City.