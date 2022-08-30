Red Sox’s Four Most-Enticing Candidates To Receive September Call-Ups

NESN Logo Sign In

With September call-ups on the horizon, it’s time to sift through the Boston Red Sox’s farm system and take a crack at who could be on the expanded roster Thursday.

All Major League Baseball teams will have two additional roster spots. The Red Sox already have started to undergo a renovation of the big league roster by designating Hirokazu Sawamura and Austin Davis for assignment, creating room to add rookie right-handers Zack Kelly and Kaleb Ort.

As the Red Sox prepare for next season, they’ll want to get a look at some prospects on the verge of being major league ready.

Here are four September call-up candidates:

Triston Casas, first baseman

The one prospect all fans would love to see called up is Casas, who is hitting .294 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 RBIs and a .914 OPS in 32 games since returning from the ankle injury he sustained in May.

Both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora have not ruled out a call-up for Casas, though they are being cautious. But the two additional roster spots could change things. The 22-year-old slugger has bounced around since being drafted in the first round. Between promotions, the Olympics and his most recent injury, Casas has not had the opportunity to stay in one situation for a long stretch, which could hurt his case. Bloom values players sticking at one level and overcoming adjustments opposing players make to stump them. That said, Casas certainly appears to be major league ready.

Connor Wong, catcher

Wong has had quite the turnaround offensively and has been a capable defender for years. With Kevin Plawecki’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Reese McGuire is the only MLB catcher in the organization. There’s a great chance the Red Sox will want to see what Wong can provide in the final month before filling out the depth of the position this offseason.