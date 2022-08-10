Red Sox’s James Paxton ‘In Such A Good Spot’ According To Alex Cora

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox found themselves face-to-face with added adversity to their season on Tuesday following the news of pitchers Chris Sale and Tanner Houck becoming the latest injured list additions.

However, aside from the optimism surrounding the progress of outfielder Kiké Hernández and pitcher Michael Wacha, Boston received word on another pitcher. One yet to make his debut in a Red Sox uniform.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered the latest on starting pitcher James Paxton, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, amid a day in which the roster endured a significant setback.

“He’s in such a good spot now that it’s not about the arm,” Cora said. “It’s about the pitch mix, the breaking ball, all that. When those guys start talking about that, you know they’re over the hump. It’s good.”

Paxton, a nine-year big league veteran, has not made a start since 2021 — a season in which he only made one start on April 6 as a member of the Seattle Mariners. The left-hander has made a combined six starts on the mound between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, making 2019 the last in which he finished with double-digit starts.

Cora also added that Paxton will undergo a simulated game on Friday.