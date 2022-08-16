Red Sox’s Jason Varitek Surprises Fan Wearing Jersey In Public

NESN Logo Sign In

You don’t get to meet Red Sox legends everyday, and you especially don’t get to do so while rocking their jersey. Unless you’re this pizza-loving fan at Canobie Lake Park.

Enjoying a day with his family at the New England-based waterpark, Boston Red Sox game planning coordinator Jason Varitek spotted a fan wearing his jersey. Naturally, he decided to approach the fan.

“Let me ask you, how is the pizza?” Varitek asked the fan.

“It’s just microwavable pizza,” the fan responded, unimpressed by the slice and unaware of who he was speaking with.

Following a few hints from Catherine Varitek, the wife of the former Red Sox catcher, the fan seemingly had his memory jogged.

“Oh my God, it’s Jason Varitek, dude, you got me,” the fan said as he finally recognized what was happening. “What are the odds? Oh my God.”